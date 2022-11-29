Sendero Wealth Management LLC Takes $854,000 Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5,878.9% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 545,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $352,579,000 after acquiring an additional 536,388 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 491.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 508,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $348,144,000 after acquiring an additional 422,371 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after acquiring an additional 386,822 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $194,291,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 29.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,109,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $759,715,000 after acquiring an additional 254,823 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded down $8.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $844.55. 7,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,853. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $775.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $705.80. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $562.90 and a one year high of $861.50. The company has a market cap of $52.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.50 by $0.67. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.07 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Brad W. Beckham sold 4,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.78, for a total transaction of $3,818,283.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 644 shares in the company, valued at $537,598.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Brad W. Beckham sold 4,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.78, for a total transaction of $3,818,283.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 644 shares in the company, valued at $537,598.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total value of $145,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 66,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,961,523.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,327 shares of company stock worth $20,161,843. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $819.33.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

