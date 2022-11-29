Senior (LON:SNR) Given New GBX 140 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Senior (LON:SNR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 150 ($1.79) to GBX 140 ($1.67) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SNR. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 183 ($2.19) target price on shares of Senior in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 155 ($1.85) target price on shares of Senior in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Shares of Senior stock opened at GBX 122.60 ($1.47) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £514.21 million and a P/E ratio of 4,086.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 123.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 127.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.46. Senior has a 1 year low of GBX 111 ($1.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 153.23 ($1.83).

In related news, insider Barbara Jeremiah acquired 5,000 shares of Senior stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.50) per share, for a total transaction of £6,250 ($7,476.97).

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

