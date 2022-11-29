Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.64 Million Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,053 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,398 shares during the quarter. Huntington Bancshares makes up approximately 0.7% of Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HBAN. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,919,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 25.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,854,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $568,053,000 after acquiring an additional 7,947,366 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,897,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,001,438,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774,643 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,578,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 20.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,352,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,952 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ HBAN traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.17. 352,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,493,390. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.59. The company has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.13.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 27.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 48.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $151,109.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 214,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,393.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $151,109.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 214,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,393.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $433,169.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 140,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HBAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.69.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

