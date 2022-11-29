Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. Sells 4,071 Shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,071 shares during the quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Mercantile Bank worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBWM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mercantile Bank by 9.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Mercantile Bank by 6.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in Mercantile Bank by 4.2% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 46,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in Mercantile Bank by 5.2% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 490,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,361,000 after purchasing an additional 24,213 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 29.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 73,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 16,465 shares in the last quarter. 56.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MBWM. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Mercantile Bank to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com raised Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Mercantile Bank from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Mercantile Bank Price Performance

Mercantile Bank Announces Dividend

MBWM stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.49. The company had a trading volume of 226 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,093. The company has a market capitalization of $547.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.03. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $29.26 and a 1-year high of $40.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

