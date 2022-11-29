Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII) Short Interest Up 1,200.0% in November

Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,502,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Sharing Economy International Trading Up 16.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SEII traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.01. 1,738,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,071,899. Sharing Economy International has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03.

Sharing Economy International Inc focuses on the development of sharing economy platforms and related rental businesses. The company operates rental stations that offer power banks for mobile charging on-demand and other items; and provides advertising services. It also engages in the real estate and property management businesses; provision of management services; online media and advertising business; and production of films.

