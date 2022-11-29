Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII) Short Interest Up 1,200.0% in November

Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,502,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Sharing Economy International Trading Up 16.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS SEII traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.01. 1,738,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,071,899. Sharing Economy International has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03.
Sharing Economy International Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sharing Economy International (SEII)
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
- What an Inverted Yield Curve Means for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Sharing Economy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharing Economy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.