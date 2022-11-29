Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.10

Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$12.10 and last traded at C$12.06, with a volume of 85773 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$11.71.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SCL shares. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$17.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$11.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$14.75.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$9.69 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$864.18 million and a P/E ratio of -11.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20.

In other Shawcor news, Senior Officer Simon Laurence Dewey sold 4,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.66, for a total value of C$54,965.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,526 shares in the company, valued at C$285,973.16. In other Shawcor news, Senior Officer Simon Laurence Dewey sold 4,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.66, for a total value of C$54,965.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,526 shares in the company, valued at C$285,973.16. Also, Senior Officer Kevin Dominic Reizer sold 15,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.20, for a total transaction of C$130,466.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$99,494.76. Insiders have sold 21,085 shares of company stock valued at $189,318 over the last three months.

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

