Shore Capital Downgrades TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) to Hold

TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Shore Capital to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TP ICAP Group from GBX 205 ($2.45) to GBX 210 ($2.51) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of TP ICAP Group stock traded down GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 175.70 ($2.10). 207,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,647,103. TP ICAP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 100.85 ($1.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 210.20 ($2.51). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,953.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 180.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 149.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.14.

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Agency Execution, and Parameta Solutions divisions.

