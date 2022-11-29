Short Interest in 88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF) Increases By 171.1%

88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENFGet Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,009,500 shares, an increase of 171.1% from the October 31st total of 3,692,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,798,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

EEENF remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Tuesday. 12,314,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,727,629. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01. 88 Energy has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.04.

88 Energy Limited explores for oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 75% working interest in the Icewine project, which covers an area of approximately 193,000 acres located in North Slope of Alaska, the United States; 100% working interest in the Yukon project covering an area of approximately 38,681 acres situated in the Central North Slope of Alaska; 50% working interest in Peregrine project covering an area of approximately 195,373 acres located in the NPR-A region of the North Slope of Alaska; and 100% working interest in the Umiat Oil Field project covering an area of approximately 17,633 acres situated in the immediate south of Peregrine project North Slope of Alaska.

