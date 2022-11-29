Short Interest in Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Grows By 178.0%

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 178.0% from the October 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Ashtead Group Stock Down 1.0 %

OTCMKTS:ASHTY traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $245.62. 4,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,244. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.81. Ashtead Group has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $349.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.55.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter. Ashtead Group had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ashtead Group will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Several brokerages have weighed in on ASHTY. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 4,655 ($55.69) to GBX 4,830 ($57.78) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 4,825 ($57.72) to GBX 5,150 ($61.61) in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,311.00.

(Get Rating)

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

Featured Stories

