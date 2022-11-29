Short Interest in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (NYSE:ACII) Declines By 99.0%

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (NYSE:ACII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decline of 99.0% from the October 31st total of 1,170,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 256,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $506,000. Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth $1,472,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $4,992,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $982,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 1,102,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after purchasing an additional 166,750 shares during the period. 68.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II Price Performance

ACII traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.08. 10,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,151. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.87. Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $10.08.

About Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

