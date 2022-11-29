Short Interest in BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Increases By 117.6%

BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 117.6% from the October 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days.

BAWAG Group Price Performance

BWAGF stock remained flat at $47.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. BAWAG Group has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $47.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.25 and its 200 day moving average is $45.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on BWAGF. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of BAWAG Group in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BAWAG Group from €72.00 ($74.23) to €73.00 ($75.26) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

About BAWAG Group

BAWAG Group AG operates as a holding company for BAWAG P.S.K. Bank für Arbeit und Wirtschaft und Österreichische Postsparkasse Aktiengesellschaft that provides various banking products and services in Austria, Western Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Retail & SME segment offers savings, payments, cards, lending, investment, and insurance products and services; small business lending; factoring and leasing business; social housing activities; and real estate leasing platforms.

Further Reading

