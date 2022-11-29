Short Interest in Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Declines By 93.4%

Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,500 shares, a decrease of 93.4% from the October 31st total of 1,059,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 396,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BCEKF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bear Creek Mining from C$2.70 to C$1.60 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Bear Creek Mining from C$4.50 to C$3.85 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Shares of BCEKF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.36. 164,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,483. Bear Creek Mining has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.54.

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani property that consists of 13 mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,500 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

