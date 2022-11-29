Short Interest in Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Declines By 77.7%

Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a decline of 77.7% from the October 31st total of 132,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 148.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Billerud AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Billerud AB (publ) alerts:

Billerud AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BLRDF remained flat at $13.93 during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.59. Billerud AB has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $22.07.

Billerud AB (publ) Company Profile

Billerud AB (publ) provides fiber-based packaging materials and solutions in Sweden and internationally. It operates through three segments: Product area Board, Product area Paper, and Solutions & Other. The company offers kraft papers for medical equipment and food packaging sectors; and sack papers for making sacks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Billerud AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Billerud AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.