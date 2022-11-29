Short Interest in Black Spade Acquisition Co (NYSE:BSAQ) Declines By 66.7%

Black Spade Acquisition Co (NYSE:BSAQ – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Black Spade Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Spade Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Spade Acquisition by 242.7% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 35,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Black Spade Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Spade Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Black Spade Acquisition Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE BSAQ traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.99. 1,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,376. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.78. Black Spade Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.39 and a fifty-two week high of $9.98.

About Black Spade Acquisition

Black Spade Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to complete a business combination with companies in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Featured Stories

