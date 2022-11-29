Short Interest in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Grows By 296.9%

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,500 shares, a growth of 296.9% from the October 31st total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 249,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,976,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,859,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,909,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,986,000 after acquiring an additional 632,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,147,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,950,000 after acquiring an additional 324,747 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 209.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 872,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,324,000 after buying an additional 590,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 10.3% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 854,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,310,000 after buying an additional 79,702 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Performance

BTZ traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $10.50. The company had a trading volume of 275,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,946. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.71. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $15.19.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.60%. This is a boost from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

