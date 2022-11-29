Short Interest in Broad Street Realty, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRST) Declines By 66.7%

Broad Street Realty, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRST – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Broad Street Realty Price Performance

Shares of BRST stock remained flat at $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Broad Street Realty has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $2.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.05.

Broad Street Realty Company Profile

Broad Street Realty, Inc owns, develops, operates, and redevelops grocery-anchored shopping centers, street retail-based properties, and mixed- use assets in the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, and Colorado. The company provides commercial real estate brokerage services for owned and third-party offices, and industrial and retail operators and tenants.

