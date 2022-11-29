Short Interest in CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Expands By 128.3%

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, a growth of 128.3% from the October 31st total of 21,200 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 63,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
CareCloud Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MTBC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,917. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.70 million, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.80. CareCloud has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $7.10.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 1,125 shares of CareCloud stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $28,136.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,662.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 7,133 shares of company stock valued at $178,380 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CareCloud
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark cut their price target on CareCloud to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley cut their price target on CareCloud from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CareCloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 20th.
CareCloud Company Profile
CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.
Further Reading
