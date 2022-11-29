Short Interest in China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Drops By 58.1%

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,800 shares, a drop of 58.1% from the October 31st total of 254,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Nomura raised China Pacific Insurance (Group) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHPXF remained flat at $1.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.22. China Pacific Insurance has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $3.17.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Company Profile

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Life and Health Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company offers life, health, and accident insurance products, etc.; liability insurance; credit and guarantee insurance; short-term health insurance and casualty insurance; property insurance; agricultural insurance; and individual and group pension and annuity products, as well as insurance funds investment and reinsurance services.

