Short Interest in ClimateRock (NASDAQ:CLRC) Declines By 50.0%

ClimateRock (NASDAQ:CLRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ClimateRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Skaana Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ClimateRock in the second quarter worth $194,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClimateRock in the second quarter worth $495,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in ClimateRock during the third quarter valued at $1,994,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in ClimateRock during the third quarter worth about $2,718,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.27% of the company’s stock.

CLRC traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $10.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 156. ClimateRock has a 12 month low of $9.43 and a 12 month high of $10.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.05.

ClimateRock focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination within climate change, environment, renewable energy and emerging, and clean technologies.

