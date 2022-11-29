Short Interest in Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Declines By 95.0%

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 95.0% from the October 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 732,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CTTAY traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.83. The stock had a trading volume of 421,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,125. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.25. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €80.00 ($82.47) to €59.00 ($60.82) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($92.78) to €70.00 ($72.16) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €58.00 ($59.79) to €59.00 ($60.82) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.43.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

