Short Interest in Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) Increases By 402.9%

Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a growth of 402.9% from the October 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Core One Labs Trading Down 3.2 %
OTCMKTS CLABF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.68. 940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,887. Core One Labs has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average of $0.43.
Core One Labs Company Profile
