Short Interest in Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) Increases By 402.9%

Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a growth of 402.9% from the October 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Core One Labs Trading Down 3.2 %

OTCMKTS CLABF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.68. 940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,887. Core One Labs has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average of $0.43.

Get Core One Labs alerts:

Core One Labs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Core One Labs Inc operates as a biotechnology research and technology life sciences company. The company focuses on bringing psychedelic medicines to market through novel delivery systems, psychedelic assisted psychotherapy, and API grade psilocybin manufacturing. Its CannaStrips technology produces infused strips that allow for bioavailability of cannabis constituents.

Receive News & Ratings for Core One Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core One Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.