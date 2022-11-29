Short Interest in CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS) Drops By 41.4%

CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 41.4% from the October 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CPI Card Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Get CPI Card Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at CPI Card Group

In other news, Director Robert Pearce sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $565,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,525.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CPI Card Group

CPI Card Group Price Performance

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CPI Card Group stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CPI Card Group Inc. ( NASDAQ:PMTS Get Rating ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.09% of CPI Card Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPI Card Group stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,776. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.73. CPI Card Group has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $28.91. The stock has a market cap of $276.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.34.

About CPI Card Group

(Get Rating)

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Card Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Card Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.