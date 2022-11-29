Short Interest in CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY) Decreases By 55.2%

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a decrease of 55.2% from the October 31st total of 58,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 345,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on CSPC Pharmaceutical Group in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

CSPCY traded up 0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching 4.94. 147,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,846. CSPC Pharmaceutical Group has a 12-month low of 3.37 and a 12-month high of 5.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 4.32.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, other Asian regions, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Finished Drugs, Bulk Products, and Functional Food and Others segments.

