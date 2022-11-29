Short Interest in Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Declines By 66.8%

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 288,200 shares, a decline of 66.8% from the October 31st total of 869,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Dai-ichi Life Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DCNSF remained flat at $16.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Dai-ichi Life has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $23.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.80.
Dai-ichi Life Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dai-ichi Life (DCNSF)
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
- What an Inverted Yield Curve Means for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Dai-ichi Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dai-ichi Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.