Short Interest in Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Declines By 66.8%

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 288,200 shares, a decline of 66.8% from the October 31st total of 869,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Dai-ichi Life Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DCNSF remained flat at $16.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Dai-ichi Life has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $23.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.80.

Dai-ichi Life Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in Japan, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers individual life insurance and annuities, non-participating single premium whole life insurance, financial insurance and annuities, and group annuities.

