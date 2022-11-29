Short Interest in DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Rises By 280.3%

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,500 shares, an increase of 280.3% from the October 31st total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 715.0 days.

DCC Stock Performance

Shares of DCCPF remained flat at $51.75 during midday trading on Tuesday. DCC has a twelve month low of $49.55 and a twelve month high of $85.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on DCCPF shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DCC from GBX 7,400 ($88.53) to GBX 7,110 ($85.06) in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on DCC from GBX 5,800 ($69.39) to GBX 4,800 ($57.42) in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

DCC Company Profile

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

Featured Stories

