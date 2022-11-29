Short Interest in ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Decreases By 69.2%

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a decrease of 69.2% from the October 31st total of 72,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ENGGY shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from €19.00 ($19.59) to €17.00 ($17.53) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Societe Generale raised shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €16.00 ($16.49) target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from €17.80 ($18.35) to €15.20 ($15.67) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.80.

Get ENAGAS S A/ADR alerts:

ENAGAS S A/ADR Stock Down 2.2 %

OTCMKTS:ENGGY traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.98. The stock had a trading volume of 12,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,910. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $11.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.45.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Company Profile

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.