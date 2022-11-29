Short Interest in European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBAC) Increases By 240.0%

European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBAC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a growth of 240.0% from the October 31st total of 11,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

European Biotech Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBAC traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $10.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,302. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96. European Biotech Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On European Biotech Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of European Biotech Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,691,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of European Biotech Acquisition by 3.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 453,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 16,901 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of European Biotech Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,265,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of European Biotech Acquisition by 40.6% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 995,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,855,000 after buying an additional 287,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of European Biotech Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $357,000.

About European Biotech Acquisition

European Biotech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. European Biotech Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

