Short Interest in First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI) Grows By 105.3%

First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 534,500 shares, an increase of 105.3% from the October 31st total of 260,400 shares. Currently, 9.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Wave BioPharma in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

First Wave BioPharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FWBI traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.79. 251,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,017. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average is $5.27. First Wave BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $81.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Wave BioPharma

A hedge fund recently bought a new position in First Wave BioPharma stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Wave BioPharma, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FWBI Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.22% of First Wave BioPharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Wave BioPharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of targeted and non-systemic therapies for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal diseases. Its product candidates include niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties; and the biologic adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients.

