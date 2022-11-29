Short Interest in G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) Increases By 153.1%

G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBFGet Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 153.1% from the October 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 541,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GPHBF traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.03. 24,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,419. G6 Materials has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 9.18 and a current ratio of 10.87.

G6 Materials Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products based on graphene and other materials. It offers air purification materials; general purpose, flexible, high-temperature, and room temperature adhesives; advanced materials and composite formulations for businesses and daily life industries, as well as air, sea, and land applications.

