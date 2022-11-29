Short Interest in Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Rises By 217.8%

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a growth of 217.8% from the October 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of GNGBY traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.39. 5,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,328. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.46 and a 200-day moving average of $21.71. Getinge AB has a 52 week low of $15.87 and a 52 week high of $44.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Getinge AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $658.92 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GNGBY shares. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Getinge AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Getinge AB (publ) from SEK 331 to SEK 285 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Getinge AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Getinge AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.67.

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, logistic automation solutions, bioreactors, bioprocess control systems, bioprocess software, biobundles, bioprocess analytics, and perfusion systems; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, anesthesia machines, beating heart stabilizers and positioners, axius blower mister and coronary shunts, proximal seal systems, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, cleaning and disinfection products, packaging and sealing solutions, monitors and indicators, and SteriTec products.

