Short Interest in Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF) Decreases By 82.9%

Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 82.9% from the October 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Global Helium Stock Performance
OTCMKTS HECOF remained flat at $0.26 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,158. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.33. Global Helium has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $1.75.
Global Helium Company Profile
