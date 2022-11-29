Short Interest in Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF) Decreases By 82.9%

Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 82.9% from the October 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Global Helium Stock Performance

OTCMKTS HECOF remained flat at $0.26 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,158. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.33. Global Helium has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $1.75.

Global Helium Company Profile

Global Helium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of helium resources in North America and internationally. Its flagship project comprises 25 helium exploration permits covering an area of approximately 564,747 hectares located in the helium fairway in southern Saskatchewan.

