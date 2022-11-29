Short Interest in Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Drops By 99.5%

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.5% from the October 31st total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hochschild Mining Price Performance

OTCMKTS HCHDF traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,581. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Hochschild Mining has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HCHDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 185 ($2.21) to GBX 180 ($2.15) in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 140 ($1.67) to GBX 100 ($1.20) in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. It holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

