Short Interest in InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) Grows By 312.9%

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 327,400 shares, an increase of 312.9% from the October 31st total of 79,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,551,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of InnerScope Hearing Technologies stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.01. 41,517,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,075,258. InnerScope Hearing Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.
