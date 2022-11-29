Short Interest in Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Declines By 77.8%

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 77.8% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSI. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Insight Select Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Insight Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insight Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in Insight Select Income Fund during the first quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its stake in Insight Select Income Fund by 10.1% during the third quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INSI stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,022. Insight Select Income Fund has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $22.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th.

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.

