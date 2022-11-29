Short Interest in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN) Drops By 75.3%

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a drop of 75.3% from the October 31st total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. in the third quarter worth $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Stock Down 1.9 %

IINN stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.11. The company had a trading volume of 37,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,754. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 7.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.59.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Company Profile

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd., a specialty medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of respiratory support technology to provide an alternative to invasive mechanical ventilation (MV) for the treatment of respiratory failure. Its lead product is the augmented respiration technology system (ART), a respiratory support system comprising minimally invasive, portable dual lumen cannula, which is inserted into the jugular vein and utilizes extra-corporeal direct blood oxygenation to elevate and stabilize declining oxygen saturation levels.

