Short Interest in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Declines By 53.1%

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a drop of 53.1% from the October 31st total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

DWAS traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.98. 18,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,537. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.26. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $64.87 and a 12-month high of $93.21.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

