Short Interest in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Increases By 60.0%

Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the October 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Invesco Global Water ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PIO traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.77. 101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,234. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.73 and its 200-day moving average is $31.90. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 1-year low of $27.82 and a 1-year high of $43.63.

Get Invesco Global Water ETF alerts:

Invesco Global Water ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.091 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Global Water ETF

Invesco Global Water ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 488.0% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the second quarter worth $126,000.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.