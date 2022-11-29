Short Interest in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Rises By 112.4%

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,730,000 shares, a growth of 112.4% from the October 31st total of 4,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,799,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI China ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCHI. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000.

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCHI traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.92. The stock had a trading volume of 6,581,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,365,751. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $66.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.67.

About iShares MSCI China ETF

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

