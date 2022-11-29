Short Interest in John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY) Expands By 185.1%

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a growth of 185.1% from the October 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund Stock Performance

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.07. 402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,144. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.15. John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $7.03.

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th.

About John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Analytic Investors, LLC and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

