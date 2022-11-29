Short Interest in Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Declines By 79.8%

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 79.8% from the October 31st total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 271,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research firms have commented on LGRDY. Barclays reduced their target price on Legrand from €97.00 ($100.00) to €89.00 ($91.75) in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Legrand from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Legrand from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Legrand from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Legrand from €97.00 ($100.00) to €86.00 ($88.66) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.33.

LGRDY traded down $0.44 on Monday, hitting $16.22. 101,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,866. Legrand has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $23.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.25.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

