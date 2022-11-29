Short Interest in Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) Decreases By 85.2%

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 85.2% from the October 31st total of 6,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Leju Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:LEJU traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.40. The stock had a trading volume of 727 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,942. Leju has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.30.

Get Leju alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Leju in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Leju Company Profile

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 401 cities and various mobile applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Leju Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leju and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.