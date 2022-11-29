Short Interest in Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) Drops By 41.2%

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,345,000 shares, a decrease of 41.2% from the October 31st total of 2,286,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 420.3 days.
Mitsui Fudosan Price Performance
MTSFF traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.71. 1,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,408. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.46. Mitsui Fudosan has a one year low of $18.45 and a one year high of $22.92.
About Mitsui Fudosan
