Short Interest in Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) Drops By 41.2%

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,345,000 shares, a decrease of 41.2% from the October 31st total of 2,286,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 420.3 days.

Mitsui Fudosan Price Performance

MTSFF traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.71. 1,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,408. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.46. Mitsui Fudosan has a one year low of $18.45 and a one year high of $22.92.

About Mitsui Fudosan

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors.

