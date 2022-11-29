Short Interest in Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Declines By 94.7%

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 94.7% from the October 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Moncler Price Performance
OTCMKTS MONRY remained flat at $50.00 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 724. Moncler has a 1-year low of $36.75 and a 1-year high of $74.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.37.
Moncler Company Profile
