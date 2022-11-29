Short Interest in Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Declines By 94.7%

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 94.7% from the October 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Moncler Price Performance

OTCMKTS MONRY remained flat at $50.00 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 724. Moncler has a 1-year low of $36.75 and a 1-year high of $74.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.37.

Moncler Company Profile

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

