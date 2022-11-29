Short Interest in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Decreases By 38.0%

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, a decline of 38.0% from the October 31st total of 4,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NSTG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on NanoString Technologies from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NanoString Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cowen cut their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $28.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.57.
Shares of NSTG stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.12. 13,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,725,669. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.74. The company has a current ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. NanoString Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $43.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.69.
NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.
