Short Interest in NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) Declines By 75.4%

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a decline of 75.4% from the October 31st total of 134,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 242,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NexTech AR Solutions Price Performance

NexTech AR Solutions stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,385. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.61. NexTech AR Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $70.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.88.

Get NexTech AR Solutions alerts:

About NexTech AR Solutions

(Get Rating)

See Also

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of augmented reality (AR) technology. It operates e-commerce platforms, including vacuumcleanermarket.com, a vacuum cleaner retailer focused on residential vacuums, supplies, and parts, which is operated through a retail location and online sales channels; infinitepetlife.com, a health food supplement for animals, which is operated through online sales channels; Trulyfesupplements.com, a health supplement online store; and nextlevelninjas.com that provides services to help vendors using e-commerce platforms.

Receive News & Ratings for NexTech AR Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTech AR Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.