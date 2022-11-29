Short Interest in Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) Declines By 99.9%

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 99.9% from the October 31st total of 148,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 207,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Novo Integrated Sciences Trading Up 2.7 %

Novo Integrated Sciences stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.25. 4,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,146. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.36. Novo Integrated Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novo Integrated Sciences

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Novo Integrated Sciences stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS – Get Rating) by 114.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Novo Integrated Sciences worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Novo Integrated Sciences

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multidisciplinary primary health care related products and services. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services, and Product Manufacturing and Development. The company offers physiotherapy, chiropractic care, manual/manipulative therapy, occupational therapy, eldercare, massage therapy, acupuncture and functional dry needling, chiropody, stroke and traumatic brain injury/neurological rehabilitation, kinesiology, vestibular therapy, concussion management and baseline testing, trauma sensitive yoga and meditation for concussion-acquired brain injury and occupational stress-PTSD, women's pelvic health program, sports medicine therapy, assistive devices, dietitian, holistic nutrition, fall prevention education, sports team conditioning program, and private personal training services.

