Short Interest in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) Increases By 634.5%

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, an increase of 634.5% from the October 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 80.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth $27,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 21.6% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth $318,000.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NMS traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.38. 94,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,241. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.84. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $10.33 and a one year high of $15.93.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Cuts Dividend

About Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

