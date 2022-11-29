Short Interest in Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Decreases By 76.6%

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 76.6% from the October 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 414,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Otsuka Trading Down 0.2 %

OTCMKTS OTSKY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.98. 41,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,048. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.66. Otsuka has a 1-year low of $14.94 and a 1-year high of $18.97.

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of oncology, cardiovascular system, renal system, digestive system, ophthalmology, diagnostics, and intravenous solutions, as well as medical devices businesses.

