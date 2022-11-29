Short Interest in Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) Drops By 74.6%

Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 878,100 shares, a decrease of 74.6% from the October 31st total of 3,460,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23.6 days.

Shares of PMNXF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.49. 9,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,613. Perseus Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.16.

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. The company primarily holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and Sissingué and Yaoure gold projects located in Côte d'Ivoire. Perseus Mining Limited was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

