Short Interest in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Increases By 560.0%

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a growth of 560.0% from the October 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGP. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $1,353,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 21.2% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 329,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after buying an additional 57,696 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 17.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 174,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 25,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000.

Get PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund alerts:

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Stock Performance

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.20. The stock had a trading volume of 9,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,837. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $10.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.53.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Dividend Announcement

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.50%.

(Get Rating)

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.